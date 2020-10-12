This just might be the craziest thing you can buy on Amazon

In recent years, some have chosen to give up the ritzy lifestyles and opt for a smaller, easier way of life -- by living in a tiny house.

The new tiny houses available now aren’t exactly the homes you used to be able to purchase in the Sears catalog in the early 1900s -- they were pretty extravagant by comparison -- but they’re giving us the exact same vibes.

If you can believe it, this 10-room residence was less than $2,100 in 1908. And this two-story home was only $652 in 1912.

Mind-blowing, right?

We’d be hard pressed to find a steal like that anymore, but speaking in the present, these tiny homes you can find on Amazon are giving us all the Sears vibes, and we are just astonished it’s as simple as putting an order in online and having it delivered to your house, ready to put together.

Here are five tiny houses we think you’ll find pretty cool.

By the way: We hope you love these. Just an FYI, Graham Media Group may collect a small share of sales from the links provided on this page. Click on the image below to read more about the homes.

1. The throwback garden house

We’ll be honest, this isn’t the nicest one we’ve seen, but it is one of the more affordable tiny homes. If you do nothing else, read the comments. They’re pretty funny, but we’re not totally sure they’re legit.

2. The adorable DIY cottage

Simple and cute, just like a cottage should be.

3. The spacey tiny cabin

For 483 square feet, this one actually looks like its space was well thought out, with a living space, separate room and a loft.

4. The airy cabin

Sure, it’s only 209 square feet, but it has an open concept, with lots of windows to help.

5. The expandable container house

This might be our favorite. It’s 20 feet by 40 feet -- not a ton of space to keep clean -- and it has solar energy. Aside from being environment-friendly, it’s supposed to be easy to assemble. Just check out the pics, if you do nothing else. It’s pretty snazzy.

