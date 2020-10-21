This makeup routine will have you ready in 10 minutes or less

Getting ready for dinner with the girls or having a date night with your partner can always be such a rush when you’re a busy person, but we guarantee this makeup routine will have you ready to go and out the door in 10 minutes -- or maybe even faster.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan is back with all the tips, and this time, he has his stylist friend Katrina to show you how she gets it done so quickly.

Katrina has been doing this for years, so if anyone knows how to put on an elegant face of makeup quickly, it’s her.

Katrina said the most important thing you can do is start early, and then build from there.

Let’s say you’re going to work, so you do a simple and quick makeup base before you head out the door in the morning. You already have a great primer for the more dramatic makeup to come later in the day.

The same can be done with your hair. Shower in the morning and leave your hair in a loose bun at the top of your head so it can develop curls throughout the day. By the time you’re ready to to go out at night, you just have to let your hair down and you’ve got tons of volume to work with. Just give your hair a quick spritz and you’re good.

