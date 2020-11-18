Gamers Christmas wish? Bud Light video game console chills beers

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

A video game console that chills beer -- its an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted this 3-in-1 gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games including Tekken 7, Soul Calibur VI, and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find. Shopbeer.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

