Oscar Mayer hiring team to drive Wienermobile across US

Do you “wish you were an Oscar Mayer wiener” or that you could “share the life” of a Wienermobile driver?

If so, you’re in luck and that famous song could come true.

Kraft Heinz is looking a team of so-called “Hotdoggers” to drive the 27-foot orange and yellow vehicle across the country.

The lucky dogs who get hired will stop at more than 2,000 events, create social media content and conduct news interviews.

The company says it’s looking for outgoing college graduates with a love of adventure.

Carl Mayer created the first Wienermobile in 1936.

The company unveiled a Wiener-fleet, including a hot dog-shaped drone, in 2017 but canceled events last year due to COVID-19.

If you think you cut the mustard, you can learn more about the position and apply here.