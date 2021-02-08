News 6 honors Women’s History Month

From left to right, U.S. Supreme Court, Associate Justices, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on stage during a Women's History Month reception at Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, hosted by Democratic Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Wednesday, March 18, 2015, in Washington. Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2020, the Supreme Court announced. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With each year that passes, women make more accomplishments to the advancement of society and history in Florida, the United States and around the world.

From sports officials to NASA launches and CEOs and frontline healthcare workers to the vice president of the United States, women everywhere are undeniably coming into their own with significant achievements.

That’s why every March is dedicated to honoring those contributions.

Women’s History Month initially started as a week, but it grew out of a celebration recognized by the school district in Sonoma, California, in 1978, according to History.com.

Their goal was to highlight women’s contributions to culture, history and society that were long unrecognized in education. Dozens of schools took part, as well as hundreds of students, many writing a “Real Woman” essay for a contest.

Within a few years, other schools and organizations caught wind. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter designated the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week via presidential proclamation. Congress followed suit in 1981, and then in 1987, the National Women’s History Project was successful in getting Congress to expand it to the entire month of March.

Ad

News 6 is honoring the women of Central Florida and the Sunshine State on the whole for the roles they’ve played in history and for their extraordinary achievements, especially those whose names have remained in the background.

We would love to hear about the strong women in your life and their achievements in history. Please share them here and their story could be featured on air or online.