Watch how climate change has impacted Earth for the past 37 years

With Earth Day 2021 rapidly approaching, Google Earth has released a feature that might really open some eyes when it comes to how certain parts of the globe have changed in recent decades.

Whether it’s sandbars and beaches that have shifted, ice and snow that has melted or green spaces that have turned dry, this feature, called “Timelapse,” provides a visual of the changes in some areas over the past 37 years.

A video will show you:

In a tweet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the feature compiles 24 million satellite photos from the past 37 years in an interactive 4D viewing experience.

During the the creation of the technology, five themes were developed, according to a blog post on Google: Forest change, urban growth, warming temperatures, sources of energy and the world’s fragile beauty.

By using the search bar, people can choose any place on the planet where they want to see time in motion, according to the blog post.

To watch the video on YouTube, click or tap here.