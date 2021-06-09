TEN? Woman gives birth to 10 babies at one time: report

ORLANDO, Fla. – Decuplets: a combination of 10 of a kind. In this case, babies!

A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once, besting a world record set just last month.

The Pretoria News reported that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth by Caesarean section to 10 babies.

“It’s seven boys and three girls,” her husband said.

According to the report, Sithole, a mother of 6-year-old twins, said her pregnancy was natural and that she had not received fertility treatment, which has been linked to other multiple-baby births.

If confirmed, Sithole’s delivery would make it the first known birth of decuplets.

Guinness World Records told the New York Post that it has yet to verify the record.

“Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,” a spokesperson said.

The current record is held by Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine kids in Malia earlier this year.