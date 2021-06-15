Test your Juneteenth knowledge with this quiz

People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City.

Did you realize that Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States?

(Oops, hope we didn’t give away one of our quiz questions and answers!) 😉

Depending where you grew up and what you learned in school, some of us have a vast understanding when it comes to the events surrounding Juneteenth.

For others, that might not be the case.

See how much you know about Juneteenth by taking our quiz, below.

How’d you do? Drop your score in the comments below.