Quiz: Tell us about yourself, and we’ll help you plan your destination bachelor/bachelorette party

If you’ve gotten engaged recently or you know someone who has, you might be realizing right about now that bachelor and bachelorette parties are not what they used to be.

It’s not always just one night out with your closest friends anymore.

These events have turned into full vacations; weekend-long soirees with packed itineraries and matching outfits.

(If you’re cringing right about now, just know that it’s not how you HAVE to do it). But things are trending in that direction, and have been for quite some time.

With that in mind, we thought we’d assemble the following feature. It’s meant to be taken by the bride-to-be or groom-to-be, but it’s also just a silly Buzzfeed-style quiz -- so even if marriage isn’t quite in the cards for you just yet, fill it out for fun and see what results you end up with.

Who knows, maybe the destination city will pop back into your head five years from now, when you’re planning the real deal.