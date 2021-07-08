Have you experienced a hurricane firsthand? We’d love to hear about it, if you’re open to sharing

A woman walks along the beach in the heavily damaged Rockaway neighborhood, in Queens where a large section of the iconic boardwalk was washed away on November 2, 2012 in New York due to Hurricane Sandy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It’s great that summer is here, but that means another major season has arrived, too: Hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to November, and we’ve already seen the first major storm of the season: Elsa.

Anyone who lives on the coast can tell you just how devastating the damage from a powerful hurricane can be. It’s almost as if the images on the news don’t do it justice -- it’s one of those things you have to witness firsthand.

It was this “Stories From Hurricane Survivors” piece from the National Weather Service that made us wonder about what our own readers and viewers have seen, and what they might be able to share to help others better prepare.

With that said, please share your story in the form below, if you’re so willing.

If you have pictures that you’d like to contribute, you can add those in the second form.

Thank you in advance.