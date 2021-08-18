News 6, A Gift for Teaching join forces to help students

News 6 teams up with A Gift For Teaching for school supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is once again teaming up with A Gift For Teaching, Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers and students in Orange and Osceola counties.

During a time when more families than ever are struggling to afford supplies for their children, who will be back in classrooms this school year, News 6 and Todd Miner Law are partnering with A Gift For Teaching to provide students with the tools they need.

And we need you to be a part of Central Florida’s largest school supply drive to help prepare local students for their return to school.

Since 1998, the Central Florida community has helped AGFT distribute more than $142.9 million in supplies, including pencils, books, backpacks, art supplies, clothing, and hygiene items, to teachers and students

A community supply drive and fundraising event will collect donations from August 1 through September 16.

There are three ways you can help.

Start a virtual supply drive. You can either start one as an individual or as an organization. Invite family and friends to join or create friendly competition between company teams. Collect the top six essentials every child needs to go back to school. Those items are: No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, crayons (24-count), dry-erase markers, notebooks (composition or spiral) and markers (eight- or 10-count). You can Schedule a donation drop-off at A Gift For Teaching Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or drop them off at any local Addition Financial branch. Donate. Every $1 received can provide up to $10 worth of supplies to teachers and their students.

Donations are being accepted online at giftforteaching.org/supplydrive.

On August 26, News 6 will hold a telethon from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Viewers can donate then by calling 888-436-6665.