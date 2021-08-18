News 6, A Gift for Teaching join forces to help students

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is once again teaming up with A Gift For Teaching, Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers and students in Orange and Osceola counties.
During a time when more families than ever are struggling to afford supplies for their children, who will be back in classrooms this school year, News 6 and Todd Miner Law are partnering with A Gift For Teaching to provide students with the tools they need.
And we need you to be a part of Central Florida’s largest school supply drive to help prepare local students for their return to school.
Since 1998, the Central Florida community has helped AGFT distribute more than $142.9 million in supplies, including pencils, books, backpacks, art supplies, clothing, and hygiene items, to teachers and students
A community supply drive and fundraising event will collect donations from August 1 through September 16.
There are three ways you can help.
- Start a virtual supply drive. You can either start one as an individual or as an organization. Invite family and friends to join or create friendly competition between company teams.
- Collect the top six essentials every child needs to go back to school. Those items are: No. 2 pencils, loose-leaf paper, crayons (24-count), dry-erase markers, notebooks (composition or spiral) and markers (eight- or 10-count). You can Schedule a donation drop-off at A Gift For Teaching Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or drop them off at any local Addition Financial branch.
- Donate. Every $1 received can provide up to $10 worth of supplies to teachers and their students.
Donations are being accepted online at giftforteaching.org/supplydrive.
On August 26, News 6 will hold a telethon from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Viewers can donate then by calling 888-436-6665.