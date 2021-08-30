These videos truly show just how devastating Hurricane Ida was in Louisiana

Trees in Louisiana are being ripped apart due to Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, wreaking havoc on the Louisiana coast, and leaving major cities like New Orleans without power.

Videos of the intense weather have surfaced on social media over the past 24 hours -- and they’re shocking, to say the least.

Extreme wind and rain, fallen trees and flooding has all happened in Louisiana so far.

In the video above, you can see two people who got caught in the storm in New Orleans on Canal Street. There were sustained winds of 150 mph on Sunday.

Credit: lady_k_187 via Storyful.

This video was taken in Houma, Louisiana, and shows just how powerful the hurricane was when it made landfall. You can see a large tree snap right in half during the video, as well as the damage fallen trees did to houses in the area.

Credit: Chad Ducote via Storyful.

The video above shows just how destructive the hurricane has been to people’s homes. A man in Houma, Louisiana started filming after the hurricane ripped off the roof of his home.

Credit: @trevongauno via Storyful.

This is a bird’s eye view of Hurricane Ira rolling through New Orleans. You can see the rain and wind whip through the city.

Credit: Kendall J Washington via Storyful.

Houma, Louisiana took a really hard hit, and in this video from Instagram, you can see a carport being destroyed from the super high winds.

Credit: Paulette Ristine via Storyful.

We will continue to update this story with more videos as they come in.