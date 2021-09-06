How the new One World Trade Center compares to the old Twin Towers

One World Trade Center officially opened for business on Nov. 3, 2014. Publisher Conde Nast was the first tenant, with 3,400 staffers filling 24 stories of the building.

Even while the massive cleanup effort was going on after the Twin Towers were destroyed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, plans were being formulated as to what the replacement to the towers would look like.

From the get-go, what would come next would be a symbol of not only the country’s resilience and ability to bounce back from the tragedy, but also of creativity and ingenuity.

On Nov. 3, 2014, more than a decade of planning and construction came to fruition when the One World Trade Center opened.

It is the tallest building of a World Trade Center complex that currently has four other smaller skyscrapers and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The newest architectural centerpiece of New York City, and arguably the world, the One World Trade Center wasn’t built on the same spot of the old towers, which actually were transformed into reservoirs.

So, how does it compare to the old Twin Towers?

Here are some facts and figures about One World Trade Center.

The building is 1,776 feet in height, which was by design to have some historical significance. The height pays tribute to the United States being born in 1776. The old Twin Towers were 1,368 feet.

One World Trade Center is the seventh-tallest building in the world.

The building has 104 stories, much of which is used for office space. The first 19 floors are a protective base, the 20th through 90th floors are for offices, the 90th through 100th floors are for mechanical purposes, while the 100th through 103rd floors are for observation decks and restaurants. The old Twin Towers had 110 floors.

One World Trade Center has a blast-resistant base specifically designed for suppression.

The 3-foot concrete slabs are designed to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes and high winds.

There are 70 specially protected elevators.

According to architectmagazine.com, the enhanced design and anatomy of One World Trade Center is attributed to the time frame the old Twin Towers fell during the attacks.

In constructing the towers’ replacements, building experts weighed in on how future skyscrapers could better protect those inside and emergency responders, should another disaster occur.