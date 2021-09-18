Want a chance to clean up your community? Here is how through September

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Follow “Something Good” on Facebook and YouTube!

World Clean Up Day might have been on Saturday, but there is still time to try and make your local park, trail or space a cleaner space.

Until the end of September, earthday.org is encouraging people around the world register or participate in cleanup projects.

Click or tap here to view a map of where cleanups are taking place.

For guidance on how to plan and implement a cleanup, click or tap here.

For any other information on how to get involved, click or tap here to view a World Clean Up Day Digital Toolkit.