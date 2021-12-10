It’s back: KFC selling 11 Herbs and Spices firelog ahead of holidays

If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs and Spices firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com. It will set you back about $16.

Then you can let the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays.

You could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin.

Where, you may ask? You guessed it: Kentucky.

The company said to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.