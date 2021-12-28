A year in review: This Google video -- covering grief and resiliency -- will bring tears to your eyes

The year 2021 shared some similarities with 2020 -- a year that was difficult for the whole world.
But with some of the grief that spilled over from 2020, we also saw resiliency and hope.
Each year, Google highlights the top searches, and the search engine creates a video that reflects some of those searches.
Along with the voices and images in the video, it reads:
This year, more than ever, the world searched:
How to heal
How to honor someone
Will there be another lockdown
How to take care of your mental health
How to stay strong
When can I get the vaccine
How to be resilient
How to make a comeback
How to be yourself
What is my purpose
How to move forward
Stop Asian hate
How to use my voice
How to help our planet
Ways to help your community
When can I visit my family
How to be hopeful
“To everyone fighting to come back stronger, search on.”
After living through the past two years, we all know what a struggle it’s been for so many. You can feel that in this video.
Watch it below.
Below are some of the top searches from 2021.
Searches
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
Top news
- Mega Millions
- AMC Stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- GME
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Tiger Woods
- Alec Baldwin
- Travis Scott
- Simone Biles
Actors
- Alec Baldwin
- Pete Davidson
- Shailene Woodley
- Gina Carano
- Armie Hammer
Athletes
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
- Henry Ruggs III
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Aaron Rodgers
Celebrities
- Kim and Kanye
- Bill and Melinda Gates
- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
- Kanye and Jeffree Star
- Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
How to help others
- How to help Afghan refugees
- How to help Texas
- How to help India COVID
- How to help toddler with cough
- How to help foster kids
Memes
- Bernie Sanders’ mittens
- Hamster
- Twisted tea
- Squid Game
- Sheesh
Movies
- “Black Widow”
- “Eternals”
- “Halloween Kills”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Dune”
Musicians and bands
- Travis Scott
- Morgan Wallen
- Adele
- The Weeknd
- Dr. Dre
Songs
- “Drivers License,” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “All Too Well,” by Taylor Swift
- “Good 4 U,” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Wants and Needs,” by Drake
- “Easy on Me,” by Adele
TV shows
- “Squid Game”
- “Bridgerton”
- “WandaVision”
- “Ginny and Georgia”
- “Cobra Kai”
Sports teams
- Boston Red Sox
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Phoenix Suns
- Atlanta Braves
To see the full search list, click or tap here.