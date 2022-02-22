78º

Calling all twins: We want to see your photos!

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Twins. (Photo by Derek Dolro from Pexels.)

In case you hadn’t heard yet, this week, we’re in the midst of a slew of palindrome days. It means the calendar dates read the same, forward and backward.

Maybe the coolest of all? Tuesday’s date is 2-22-22. While we’re seeing double, we thought, what a perfect day to acknowledge all of those who are twinning -- whether it be you, your kids, parents, or maybe you’re even just twinning with your BFF.

If you’ll oblige, we would love to see all the fun and sweet photos you have showing off twins.

Will you share yours with us?

