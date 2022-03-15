These latest images illustrate the reality of the harrowing situation in Ukraine

A couple from the Ukrainian military embrace as they celebrate being married by a Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic, Yevhen, at a hospital on March 13, 2022 in Brovary, Ukraine.

Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv. Large explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn Tuesday as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic, The Associated Press reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the barrages caused dozens of deaths.

Strikes hit a residential neighborhood in a western district of the capital and ignited a huge fire in a 15-story apartment building.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia said they are traveling to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have another round of talks scheduled. The U.N.’s migration agency reported that more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Below are some photos snapped over the past week or so, from Ukraine and the surrounding area, from Getty Images:

A monument is covered with wooden boards and protective wrapping, on March 16, 2022 in downtown Lviv, Ukraine. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A Ukrainian boy who fled the conflict looks at a phone in a shelter organized in a gym, on March 13, 2022 in Chisinau, Moldova. This center hosts almost exclusively Ukrainians from the Roma community. More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled across western borders of the country after Russia's full-scale armed invasion. Among the neighboring countries, Moldova is the one that has received the most refugees in proportion to its population. This is a major challenge for this nation, among the poorest in Europe. Its president has also recently called on the international community for more support. (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Bundestag via live video from the embattled city of Kyiv on March 17, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Zelensky has been pleading NATO member states to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO has so far declined, citing the need to avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia. (Getty Images)

Rural Ukrainian homes are seen through the window of a humanitarian train organized by the Slovak Rail Company to bring refugees from Ukraine to Kosice, Slovakia on March 16, 2022 in Chop, Ukraine. The humanitarian train departs Slovakia twice a day, bringing hundreds from the railway station of Chop on the Ukraine border with Hungary. (Getty Images)

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait for a delayed train in one of the platforms at the main train station on March 17, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. That particular morning, trains around the country were delayed or canceled as officials cited failures of railway traffic-control devices. The country's rail service has been a vital conduit for Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion for neighboring Poland and elsewhere in Europe. (Getty Images)

A general view of a destroyed bridge on March 11, 2022 in Borshchiv, Ukraine. Russia continues its assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, after launching a large-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24. (Getty Images)

A joint funeral takes place at Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church, for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 8, 2022. The two servicemen, Victor, 44, who was killed in the Mykolaiv region and Ivan, 25, who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region, were laid to rest at the Lychakiv cemetery, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues. (Getty Images)

Family and friends gather round the grave of a man named Ivan after a service at a Lychakiv cemetery during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died in the east of the country during recent fighting, on March 8, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A priest waits with an elderly woman who required assistance to be evacuated from Irpin via a destroyed bridge, on March 10, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Irpin, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, had experienced days of sustained shelling by Russian forces advancing toward the capital. More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its attack on Feb. 24. (Getty Images)

A destroyed house is seen in a residential area, that got hit by a Iskander missile on March 11, 2022 in Baryshivka, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A woman from the Ukrainian military confesses to Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic Yevhen ahead of her marriage ceremony held at a hospital on March 13, 2022 in Brovary, Ukraine. The UN has confirmed 549 civilian deaths, including 41 children, since Russia invaded Ukraine, but suggested the actual figure is far higher. Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Friday that more civilians had died in the war than Ukrainian soldiers, although estimates of Ukrainian military casualties vary widely. (Getty Images)

The firefighters put down the blaze in a storage facility on March 12, 2022 in Brovary, Ukraine. Around 5 a.m., the rocket hit the storage facility in the Brovary, Kyiv area. (Getty Images)

Polish soldier Adam Pelc tends to Milena Nadiyevska, 3, upon her arrival with her mother and brother in Poland from war-torn Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing on March 14, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. (Getty Images)

Violetta Verontsova, 23, who, together with her mother and a friend, fled Kharkiv in war-torn Ukraine, eats soup from an aid station while warming herself at a fire while waiting for a train at the Medyka border crossing on March 10, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. More than 1 million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion Feb. 24, and while many are now living with relatives who live and work in Poland, others are journeying onward to other countries in Europe. (Getty Images)

A refugee child fleeing Ukraine colors some pictures at a Zahony train station on March 14, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. Hungary has been the second-most-popular destination for the refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24. (Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky connects via live video link on a screen during the anti-war demonstration "Cities stand with Ukraine" in Piazza Santa Croce on March 12, 2022 in Florence, Italy. After Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country's actions have been met with worldwide condemnation, with rallies, protests and peace marches taking place in cities across the globe. (Getty Images)

People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside a temporary refugee shelter that was an abandoned TESCO supermarket after being transported from the Polish Ukrainian border on March 8, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. (Getty Images)

Families wait for onward travel outside the main train terminal on March 14, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. In recent days, Russia has escalated its offensive across western Ukraine, including air strikes on a military training complex west of Lviv, in a part of the country that has thus far been spared the brunt of Russia's attack. (Getty Images)

Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing on March 13, 2022 in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. (Getty Images)

People queue to board a train back to Ukraine across the border from Hungary on March 12, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. (Getty Images)

A couple from the Ukrainian military embrace as they celebrate being married by a Territorial Defense unit chaplain and combat paramedic, Yevhen, at a hospital on March 13, 2022 in Brovary, Ukraine. (Getty Images)

A man who fled the war in Ukraine takes a rest at the train station on March 13, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. Krakow, the second-largest city in Poland, which accepted more than 100,000 refugees, is now struggling with the new arrivals as temporary accommodations and shelters remain full. Under an emergency plan, the European Union has decided that Ukrainian refugees will have the right to live and work in the Member states up to three years, in response to what is becoming Europe’s biggest refugee crisis this century. (Getty Images)

People walk among anti-tank barriers placed to protect historic landmarks in expectation of a Russian assault on the strategic Black Sea port city on March 14, 2022 of Odessa, Ukraine. Russia's three-prong invasion started in late February, and now includes a southern advance along the Black Sea coast from Russian-occupied Crimea, including at some point an amphibious landing near Odessa. (Getty Images)