Roadside assistance for bicycle problems? Yes, this actually exists

In the legendary comedy show “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” there was a famous skit about a man who would transform himself into a bicycle repairman and save the day for whoever had trouble with their bicycles on the side of the road.

Well, did you know there actually is help available you are if stranded on the side of the road with bicycle issues?

There might not be a man in a mechanic’s suit, beret and toolkit walking down the street to adoring chants of “bicycle repairman,” but much like having roadside assistance with vehicles, should they break down, roadside assistance is available if you get stranded with a bike, according to AAA.

If your bike or e-bike breaks down and you have roadside assistance with AAA, they will pick you up and transport you to your location.

Vehicles are not equipped to fix a bicycle or change a flat tire, but transportation for a disabled bicycle can be offered.

Ad

“From the response we received after announcing the partnership with RiDetroit, we can say not many people knew that this existed,” said Jason Hall of RiDetroit Bike Tours. “I personally was surprised, but happy that AAA has bicyclists in mind.”

According to AAA, bicycle service is a standard benefit for members with no extra cost.

If a bike gets stranded, people can call the number on their AAA membership card or use an app to receive help from a tow truck.

Did you know this service existed, and is this something you would use? Let us know in the comments below.

Oh, and to relive or see the famous skit on Monty Python on Dailymotion, click or tap here.