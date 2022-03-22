Stay inside a giant wine barrel in Portugal and all your dreams will come true

Visitors walk by cask shaped bungalows at Quinta da Pacheca Winery and Hotel on November 19, 2021 in Villa Real, Portugal. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

No, you haven’t died and gone to wine heaven, but this vineyard in Portugal might be the second-best thing.

Welcome to Quinta da Pacheca estate in Doura, Portugal, where there are 10 oversized wine barrels full of luxurious amenities, like an elegant bathroom that is basically a spa, a comfy bed, and a skylight so you can gaze at the stars that look over the beautiful vineyard, reports Metro.

Oh, and each barrel is fitted with air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

The barrels are made out of pinewood and are replicas of the classic wine barrels that are used to make wine at this 280-year-old estate.

The barrels are placed throughout the vineyard, so you have ample opportunity to explore the grape trees and get a real feel for the Portuguese countryside.

“In an idyllic and romantic setting, these wine barrel rooms will provide visitors a unique experience of the nature and significance of the Douro wine region,” a representative from the vineyard said.

A stay inside a giant wine barrel wouldn’t be complete without wine tastings that include homemade jams, olive oils and a romantic dinner at the restaurant at the vineyard where you can taste and sample -- yep, you guessed it -- more wine.

We told you this was the next best thing to wine heaven!

A single night stay in the wine barrel will cost you 219 euros, which comes out to roughly $286 USD, which isn’t so bad for such a unique experience. And if the wine barrel isn’t for you, there is also a hotel on site.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.