WATCH: These live beach cameras will make you feel like you’re on vacation

It doesn’t really matter what time of year it is, there’s almost always a beach calling my name somewhere.

Unfortunately, for those of us who can’t live and work where there are beautiful beaches, we must settle for vacations and getaways to scratch our itch.

In the meantime, did you know there are live cams all over the world, just for viewing stunningly gorgeous beaches?

All. Over. The. World.

Scroll below and get a glimpse of the beaches of Bali or Hawaii or Italy. They’re all amazing.

Warning: You’ll likely want to book a vacation after seeing these views. 🏝☀️

British Virgin Islands

Jimbaran Beach, Bali

Maui, Hawaii

Cape Town, South Africa

Puerto del Carmen, Canary Islands, Spain

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

St. John in the US Virgin Islands