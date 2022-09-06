Living out a childhood fantasy: Guests to enjoy overnight stay on iconic boat from children’s series

For two nights at least, fans of a popular children’s television series will be able to live out a fantasy.

Theodore TOO, a 65-foot replica of a tugboat from the 1990s animated television character “Theodore Tugboat,” will be offered as an Airbnb stay for two nights.

For those who don’t know, “Theodore Tugboat” was a Canadian children’s television series set in Halifax, Novia Scotia. The show conveyed life lessons through interactions with Theodore and his other ship friends in the water and to make Big Harbour the friendliest harbour in the world.

The tugboat, currently stationed in Hamilton, Ontario, will be open for Airbnb stays on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests were able to book a stay on the tugboat on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the cost being $22 a night Canadian.

According to the Airbnb site, the booking is sold out.

Those who managed to book a night on the boat will enjoy the following:

Meals from local eateries in Hamilton.

A movie night under the stars.

A cruise in Hamilton’s Harbour

Rooms filled with Canadian decor and also with saltwater taffy.

“These are one-of-a-kind stays in unique places around the globe that Airbnb offers for a short duration,” said Natasha Mackow, Chief Experience Officer of Theodore TOO. “Theodore TOO and team were honored that Airbnb reached out, the timing however, in 2021 wasn’t ideal for us. We remained connected and in the spring of 22 resumed our conversations.”

Mackow said in order to accommodate the Airbnb stays, the boat had to undergo a mini-renovation.

Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, a charity that helps children and youth living with severe physical disabilities.

Would this be something you’d want to do if they offered again in the future? Let us know in the comments below.