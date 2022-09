The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party as it departs Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Nearly 100 years of life and 70 years of monarchy was celebrated in England on Monday, as a state funeral and Committal Service was held for Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands packed streets as her coffin drove by and millions around the world said farewell to the queen, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

To reflect on the scenes of the day, view a set of photos below via Getty Images.

Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images. (Getty Images)

Prince George of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images)

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Peter Phillips and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Photo by Gregorio Borgia - WPA Pool/ (Getty Images)

Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)