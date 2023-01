Inflation is hitting the beer industry.

Beer prices have risen over the past few months, with an overall increase of 7% in the last quarter of 2022, according to consulting company Bump Williams.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Top brands like Bud Light and Miller Lite have jumped 10%, the company said.

Experts cited the cost of shipping and ingredients as the reason for the price increase.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: