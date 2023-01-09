63º

🤣Win An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy

News 6 offers 4 tickets to show at Hard Rock Live Orlando

Larry the Cable Guy

Here’s your chance to spend an evening with Larry the Cable Guy.

News 6 is giving away four tickets to An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hard Rock Live Orlando.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. 

The prize package includes:

  • Four tickets in the Hard Rock Live Orlando VIP “Leathers” seats with cocktail service and dinner for four with reservation time of your choice before the show!
  • Dinner will include 2 appetizers, 4 entrees and 2 desserts as well as nonalcoholic beverages
  • Parking is free after 6pm
  • All ages welcome!
  • Prize Value: $490
  • Tickets will be collected at HRL will-call. We will provide a HRL email to confirm dinner reservations.

