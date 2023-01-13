Want to see pyramids but can’t get to Egypt? Virtual, 3D tours can give you a chance

Those who love pyramids and old archeological artifacts, but can’t travel to Egypt to see them, now have an alternative to seeing those relics without leaving their home.

The legendary relics in Egypt can be seen virtually thanks to a project conducted by Harvard University.

The project, called “Digital Giza,” offers virtual and 3D tours of multiple temples, pyramids and tombs located in Egypt.

View this website to view a full list of virtual and 3D tours.

When clicking on one of the tours, it takes you down into the sights that could be viewed if you were there in person.

There are tunnels and stone hallways that take you to tombs, monuments, displays and artifacts of various historical figures and happenings. There is also a description on the screen of what exactly you are seeing.

Tours include the following: