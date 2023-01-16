🎁Become News 6 Insider for chance to win hot-ticket prizes

If you didn’t get what you wanted this holiday season, don’t fret! News 6 and Strada Services are giving you a second chance to win some of the hottest gifts and gadgets with our Second Chance Presents giveaway!

Later this month, seven lucky winners will be able to win hot-ticket items, including a PlayStation 5, a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with a smart keyboard and smart pen and a combat tank experience from Tank America!

Want to know how you can win? Well, we are making it super easy. All you need to do is sign up to become a News 6 Insider and then enter every day -- it’s that easy!

If you’re already a News 6 Insider, you’ll just need to login to your account to be able to access the contest entry form.

If you are not a News 6 Insider, don’t worry, signing up is easy. Just visit clickorlando.com/insider ahead of time to create your account or once the contest is started, you’ll be prompted to sign up before being able to enter the contest. After you’ve signed up, you’ll receive an email to verify your membership, that’s it.

You are in and now have exclusive access to everything News 6 has to offer. Behind the scenes, exclusive content and stories, and access to Insider-only contests.

Once you are signed up and verified (via your email) make sure to head to clickorlando.com/secondchance to put your name in the hat to win some of our amazing prizes in the Second Chance Presents giveaway.

Come back each day, sign into your Insider account and enter for a chance to win that day’s prize.

You have seven days and seven chances to win seven awesome gifts.

The contest runs from 5 a.m. on January 23 through 11:30 p.m. on January 29.

A winner will be selected the next day and announced in our evening newscasts throughout the contest. Saturday and Sunday winner will be announced on Monday, January 30.

Good luck!