One giant leap for tourism fun: MoonBikes now available at popular Michigan ski resort

If you’re looking for some winter fun in snow and cold weather, this is something that might make you feel over the moon.

Boyne Mountain, a ski resort in northern Michigan, this year is debuting MoonBikes, an electric snowbike that allows people to ride on snowy surfaces for miles and take in nature on guided forest tours.

MoonBikes weigh less than 200 pounds, are quiet and easy to learn and ride, don’t have any active emissions, and with the optional second battery (and depending on snow conditions), offer up to 35 miles of range. The bikes use no gas or oil, and require very little maintenance and upkeep.

Boyne Mountain said it has acquired a fleet of 10 MoonBikes for guests and that it is the first North American resort to partner with the company to have the bikes, according to a release.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with Boyne Mountain Resort,” said Nicolas Muron, MoonBikes Founder and CEO, in the release. “MoonBikes were built for fun, approachability and sustainability — all factors that the Boyne Mountain team believes in — and we know MoonBikes are going to create many new memories for their guests.”

Recently, the MoonBikes had to be out of service because of a lack of snow at the resort. But thanks to a recent storm that brought some snow to the area, the bikes are back in operation, according to Erin Ernst, director of communications at Boyne Resorts.

Visit this website for more information on how to book, or the MoonBikes in general.