10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?

Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area.

1. Shantell’s Just Until...

Location: 503 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL, 32771

Located in downtown Sanford, this Southern-style restaurant is known for their soul food that has a Caribbean flare. They were voted for having the “Best Fried Chicken in Central Florida” for more than five years in a row. Shantell Williams, the restaurant owner, referenced on her about page that with two diabetic daughters she has learned to cook delicious, flavorful food while being health-conscious, and mindful of dietary restrictions. To order online or take a look at the menu click here.

2. Pretty Peacock Paperie

Location: Online

Pretty Peacock Paperie is a colorful, creative social stationary company located in Winter Park. Business owner Natalie Henry-Charles mentioned in her about page that she believes life is too short to not live in the moment and celebrate small and big victories. From apparel to greeting cards, Natalie creates fun, lively artistry that any consumer would love.

3. Kenzie Weise Jewels

Location: Online

Kenzie Weise said on her website, that she created “Kenzie Weise Jewels” to show appreciation for our natural world as well as to create a sense of mindfulness. She uses crystals, and metals to create many of her pieces as she is inspired by natural elements. Browse her website to see her one-of-a-kind jewelry.

4. Naked Bar Soap Company

Location: 2405 W Princeton St Unit 1, Orlando, FL, 32804

After starting the Naked Bar Soap Company in 2013, Natasha Byrd-Gaylon and Jennifer Peets created a brand to enhance natural beauty through their bath and body skincare products. Check out Naked Bar Soap to level up your self-care routine.

5. Bloom In Glory

Location: 2612 Pine Glen Ct. Orlando, FL, 32833

This award-winning flower shop serves the Orlando community with its diverse arrangements and commitment to giving clients the best of the best. Coming from a healthcare background, owner Kimberly Brown created Bloom In Glory in the midst of the pandemic. Though it wasn’t easy, she trusted her faith and followed her passion. Now she services many clients and even offers same-day delivery.

6. Miscellaneous Market

Location: 1903 N. Orange Avenue. Orlando, FL, 32804

Owned by sister duo Dede and Landrea Cowart, the Miscellaneous Market was made for them to express their creative side with uncommon merchandise, and stylish gift-giving. The sisters noted on their website that they came up with the name of their business when they realized they wanted serve a little bit of everything to the Orlando community. For gift ideas and more, check out the Miscellaneous Market.

7. Peace Petals Art

Location: Online

Orlando native Krystal Barrett started Peace Petals Art as a way to create a sense of tranquility for both herself and her customers. Her business started out with just pressed flower pieces, but now has expanded to cards, necklaces, peace potions, and more.

8. Something Fishy Seafood Restaurant

Locations:

Apopka - 2107 E Semoran Blvd Apopka, FL, 32703

Altamonte - 249 W SR 436 Altamonte Springs FL, 32714

Something Fishy is a family-owned restaurant that has been operating since 2016 and currently has two locations up and running. This restaurant specializes in fresh, classic seafood dishes that any seafood lover should try. Visit their website to order from either one of their two locations.

9. Sister Honey’s

Location: 247 E Michigan St. Orlando, FL 32806

With recipes passed down from generation to generation, Evette Rahman explains on her site that she created Sister Honey to share her love for baking through her mouthwatering desserts. She saw it fitting to name her business after her mother’s nickname “Sister Honey” as she was the one who fueled her passion for baking and taught her what she knows. Evette is a successful, award-winning baker that has received much recognition for her pies and other baked goods. Her fresh treats are something you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

10. Lou Jewels

Location: Online

After growing up with artists as parents, it was only natural for Shannon Cartwright to follow in their footsteps, she explains on her website. Shannon attended the Parson’s School of Design (The New School) in New York City, where she honed in on her skills as an artist. When she relocated to Florida, she fell under the wing of local jewelers, and metal-smiths. From there she was inspired to create her own jewelry that include a minimalist aesthetic, nature, and her love for geometric shapes.

