Learning a new activity at same time as your child? Share us your story!

Jenni Nowell said the ocean has “always called me.”

But when she decided to experience the ocean in a different way, it called her 12-year-old daughter Addison alongside with her.

Last year, Nowell decided she wanted to take up scuba diving, but Addison ended up being the most excited when her mom showed her pictures and videos of what she was doing .

“She jumped on the chance to do it herself,” Nowell said.

So Addison enrolled in a scuba diving class, and in August, the two took their first scuba diving trip to Honduras together.

The two are planning to make more, not only to see more of the ocean, but further bond with each other.

“We are looking forward to many more adventures and hope to eventually make it to the Galapagos Islands,” Nowell said. “That is her dream! She and I can’t think of a better way to spend time together exploring the beauty this world has to offer.”

