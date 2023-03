Did you know that there is actually a National Sons Day?

If not, now you do, and it’s here!

In honor of National Sons Day on Saturday, we would love to showcase your relationship with your son(s) or grandson(s).

Below is a form to submit any photos you have, and feel free to tell any neat stories while you do it as well.

Don’t be shy!

Let’s all make this the best National Sons Day ever by bringing plenty of “son” shine.