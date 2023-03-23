Oviedo Mall to host Dungeons and Dragons movie premiere event

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo Mall announced plans to host a premiere event for the debut of the new Dungeon and Dragons movie.

The event is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 31 in the upper level of the theater.

According to a news release, D&D fans will have the opportunity to participate in a mini quest that lets them experience the thrill of adventure and battle.

Attendees are also able to purchase exclusive merchandise from the Wizards & Lizards Craft Studio.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

After having fun with all the activities, settle down and watch the new, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

While supplies last, guests can also receive a discount on a D&D starter kit.

Josh Gunderson, the director of marketing and events for the Oviedo Mall, said that he is excited for this event and is delighted to offer this event to the community.

“Dungeons & Dragons has been a beloved game for generations, and we’re thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to come together and enjoy an evening of fun an adventure.” Director of Marketing & Events for Oviedo Mall, Josh Gunderson

The mini-game and photo-ops are free for guests, and will run until 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase movie tickets, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: