King Charles III coronation in photos

King Charles III sits as he is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

As expected, the pageantry of the entire day was fit for a king.

Nearly eight months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the next in line for the throne, Charles III, was officially coronated as king of the United Kingdom.

His wife, Camilla, was also coronated as queen.

The official coronation took place in a service at Westminster Abbey, with celebrations taking place later at Buckingham Palace and a concert at Windsor Castle.

Below are some photos of the event that captivated the world, taken by the Associated Press.

Britain's King Charles III, front center, and Queen Camilla, middle center, walk in the Coronation Procession at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Musicians play their instruments as people sit at long tables to eat their lunch as part of the Big Lunch celebration in London, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A dog wears Union flags as he attends the Big Lunch celebration in Alfriston in East Sussex, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hands over a slice of cake to a guest as he attends the Big Lunch party at Downing Street in London Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. Guests at the big lunch include community heroes and Ukrainians displaced by the war, and youth groups. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Left to right 3rd and 4th row, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left to right 2nd row, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, 1st row, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP) (PA)

King Charles III, sits as he touches a book during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP) (WPA Rota)

Britain's Prince William touches St Edward's Crown on King Charles III's head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP) (PA)

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Prince George, right, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)s

King Charles III wearing the St Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary's Crown sit during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP) (PA)

People use their mobile phones as Britain's Prince William returns from the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

King Charles III coronation ceremony

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)