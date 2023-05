A Pembroke Welsh Corgi competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

My favorite sporting event of the year, the Westminster Kennel Dog Show, is currently going on in New York, which means it’s time to look at all the adorable dogs.

The dog that is named “Best In Show” isn’t announced until Tuesday night, but in the mean time, let’s take a look at some of the cutest dogs that have entered the ring at Westminster.

A dog competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

Winston, the French Bulldog, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

Rummie, the Pekingese wins first place in the Toy Group at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A Chow Chow competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

Ribbon, the Australian Shepherd wins the Herding Group at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A Pembroke Welsh Corgi competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A Rough Collie competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

An Old English Sheepdog competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

Dogs prepare at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A dog competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A dog competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)

A Dog compete in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) (2023 Getty Images)