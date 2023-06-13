Hooah! Happy 248th birthday, US Army

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you know a soldier, wish them a happy birthday on June 14 – the U.S. Army turns 248 years old.

This fighting force was born in the early months of the American Revolution, organized by the Second Continental Congress and called the Continental Army.

This fighting force has a long and storied history, and you can read more about it on the Army’s website and interactive timeline.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

So, how exactly do you celebrate? The U.S. Army suggests seven different ways to celebrate this historic day:

Host an event – Within your community, host an Army birthday ball, festival or sports event.

Share on social media – Share Soldier photos using #ArmyBDay and #BeAllYouCanBe.

Share the Army birthday video – The Army Birthday flagship video will be available to share on June 14 on @USArmy social media platforms at 8 a.m.

Create a video message – Create a video of you and your squad wishing the Army a Happy 248th Birthday.

Go for a run – Complete the 2.48 mile Army birthday challenge to celebrate the 248th birthday.

Share your Army story – Tell your Army story with your local community and share photos of you serving on social media.

and listen to their ceremonial music playlist. Listen to some tunes – Visit the Army Band “Pershing’s Own’” website and listen to their ceremonial music playlist.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense has a cool interactive called “Common Threads” that shows how the Army’s uniforms have changed over the years since its founding.

Happy birthday, soldiers.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: