The Alamo pays tribute to the late Paul Reubens, aka Pee-Wee Herman

Today’s secret word of the day is “heartbreaking.”

That’s because legendary comedian and creator of “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” Paul Reuben, died on July 30 at the age of 70.

Fans will always remember Reuben for his character Pee-Wee Herman, especially the two movies that he made as the iconic character.

If you loved “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” from 1985 like I did, you’ll remember that Pee-Wee Herman believes that his beloved bicycle is in the bottom of the famous Alamo in San Antonio. When Pee-Wee arrives at the Alamo, he is informed that that it actually doesn’t have a basement, and his bike is not there.

It’s a pretty iconic scene that happens inside an iconic building in an iconic film. So of course, the Alamo posted on social media when the news hit that Reubens had passed away.

The post reads, “Since 1985, not a day has passed without visitors consistently inquiring about the location of the basement at the Alamo. This tradition owes its origins to the comedic acting of Mr. Paul Reubens from the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” We are immensely grateful for his unforgettable contribution to Alamo pop culture. However, we can confirm that while there is not a basement in the Alamo Church, there is one next door, under our gift shop! May he rest in peace.”

Pee-Wee’s stop at the Alamo is one of the best parts of the movie, and anyone who has ever watched that movie will remember seeing the Alamo. Pee-Wee learns in the movie that there is no basement in the Alamo, so it is pretty funny that people are still asking to see it after all these years.