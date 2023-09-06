News 6 announces new shows, times for fall. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Exciting new changes are coming to WKMG-TV News 6 this fall!

Some of your favorite shows have a new time, and we’ve added even more entertainment to our programming lineup -- just for you.

Starting September 11, some of your News 6 favorites, like Let’s Make a Deal, Inside Edition, and the News 6+ Takeover, will stay on the air but will shift to new times.

New to our lineup is Entertainment Tonight and an all-new season of The Drew Barrymore show, which will begin at new time on News 6.

Here’s when you can catch all your favorite shows, only on News 6:

Let’s Make a Deal shifts to the morning and airs at 10 a.m.

The Drew Barrymore show moves to afternoons, starting at 3 p.m.

News 6+ Takeover immediately follows at 3:30 p.m. This shift allows for the return of News 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Inside Edition fans will get their news from Hollywood even earlier, with a 4:30 p.m. start time.

Wrap up you’re evening with Entertainment Tonight at 7:30 p.m., just before CBS-TV primetime shows.

While lots of changes are coming, you can still catch your news at the same times throughout the day:

News 6 Mornings from 4:30–7 a.m.

News 6 at 9 a.m.

News 6 at Noon

News 6 at 4 p.m.

News 6 at 5 p.m.

News 6 at 6 p.m.

News 6 at 7 p.m.

News 6 at 11 p.m.

All of the above can be watched on air, on clickorlando.com or on the News 6+ streaming app on your Smart TV.

Tune in on September 11 to see all the changes and to get your entertainment and news fix.