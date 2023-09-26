Would a flying car actually be viable for the public?

For those who have wondered if or when the world will become like the old cartoon show “The Jetsons” and have flying cars, an exhibit at the Detroit Auto Show has given people a peek into what that would be like.

A company called Alef Aeronautics in California is displaying a flying car at this year’s show.

To view a demonstration of the flying car on YouTube, click or tap here.

During a presentation of the car, Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny said the car has eight propeller motors and can both drive on the street, and take off and fly vertically over traffic.

The car rotates around and the driver is always perpendicular to the ground, Dukhovny said.

Other features of the 100% electric car that Dukhovny pointed out are a maximum driving range of 200 miles, a flying range of 100 miles, and an environmentally-friendly carbon fiber body.

Dukhovny said here are three modes to the car: driving mode, hopping mode and a biplane transition mode.

“You choose the most efficient,” Dukhovny said. “We think that this is the most optimal transportation. If you want to get from point A to point B, you choose how to get there.”

Dukhovny said the first public demonstration of the car is expected to take place early next year.

Of course, all this begs the obvious question.

Would flying cars actually realistically be functional in today’s society?

Let us know in the comments below.