Annular eclipse photos: Viewers capture jaw-dropping images in Texas

Left: A couple watching the annular eclipse at the Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, TX. Right: The "Ring of Fire" during the annular eclipse submitted by a KSAT Connect user.

The annular solar eclipse carved a path through Texas, allowing viewers to witness the spectacular astronomical event.

During the peak of the eclipse, viewers saw the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edges of the sun, which is known as annularity.

MORE PHOTOS: See astonishing photos of the eclipse

On Saturday, the partial eclipse began around 10:24 a.m., annularity started at 11:52 a.m., peaked at 11:54 a.m., and ended at 11:56 a.m.

The duration of annularity was only around 4 minutes in San Antonio. The entire eclipse event ended at 1:33 p.m.

Many viewers shared photos and videos of the different stages of the eclipse, shared below. Be sure to give some of these photos a like by clicking the heart icon:

Mike Best I can get on my cell. Pro mode with viewing glasses Oct 14, 2023 0 San Antonio

Chuck Miller I traveled all the way from Albany New York to capture that picture in Pleasanton Texas. Oct 14, 2023 2 Pleasanton

Samantha Saw this beauty while I was at work it was amazing to see with the glasses & managed to get these shots Oct 14, 2023 2 San Antonio

See more photos of the eclipse here.

The eclipse not only brought stunning sights in the sky but also brought crescent-shaped shadows on the ground.

Amy Frazier You can watch the eclipse in the shadows under trees even without glasses. Oct 14, 2023 0 Houston

Safety first! Viewers also shared photos from watch party events and gatherings with their protective glasses and DIY pinhole boxes.

Alaina M Watching the Ring of Fire; future astronaut vows he’ll be up there one day! Oct 14, 2023 0 Alum

Josh H Vanessa using her pinhole box that she made after watching Sarah Spivey Oct 14, 2023 1 San Antonio

Furry friends were not excluded from the event either!