Veteran’s Voice: US Army Cpl. Scott Owens

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Army was not the first choice of Cpl. Scott Owens. His plans to join the Navy were sidetracked because he was too young.

After meeting with an Army recruiter his military career was able to take shape.

Owens joined the 101st Airborne just before the attacks on 9/11 and would soon be deployed to Iraq, where he and his squad would be responsible for the operation that took down Saddam Hussein’s children.

After leaving the Army, Owens struggled with PTSD and it wasn’t until he found music therapy that he started to be able to express the things he had been silently dealing with.