ORLANDO. Fla. – Coming from a long line of service members, Cpl. Southern wanted to break the mold by being the only Marine in his family.

Once deployed to Iraq, he stepped on 10 pounds of homemade explosives and had to undergo three amputations while spending two and a half years in a Naval hospital.

Now, Cpl. Southern is the owner of SFH (Still F***ing Here) clothing along with his friend HM1 Lance Price, a for-profit clothing company that donates 50% of its profits to charities.