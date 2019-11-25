Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 11/25/19
News 6 gets results for your belly
This week's recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Cheddar Bacon Blueberry Scones
Ingredients
For the scones:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 tablespoons sugar divided
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup cold Minerva Dairy unsalted butter cubed
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 large eggs divided
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 4 bacon strips cooked and crumbled
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon milk
For the cinnamon sugar spread:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick Minerva Dairy unsalted butter softened
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions
To make the scones:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.
- Cut in butter (I prefer to grate cold butter using a box grate and mix it into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil and one large egg. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just moistened (do not over mix).
- Gently fold in the in blueberries, bacon, and cheese.
- Turn dough out onto a well-floured surface. Knead 10 times. You can sprinkle a little flour over the dough if the dough is a little sticky.
- Form the dough into a ball. Then pat down until you have an 8-inch circle (about the size of a salad plate).
- Cut the circle into eight wedges. Place the wedges on a greased baking sheet.
- Mix together the remaining egg and milk. Brush egg wash over the top of the wedges. Sprinkle the wedges with the remaining two tablespoons of sugar.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center of a scone comes out clean. Allow the scones to cool for five minutes.
To make the cinnamon sugar spread:
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl until well combines. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Allow the butter to soften at room temperature before serving.
TUESDAY
Pumpkin Loaf with Golden Raisins and Hazelnuts
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon soda
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts plus more for garnishment
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix first six ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Combine remaining ingredients in a second bowl. Mix thoroughly. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until dry ingredients are just moistened.
- Pour batter into a greased bread pan. Bake for approximately 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove bread from pan and allow to cool on a wire rack.
WEDNESDAY
Traditional Southern Skillet Cornbread
Ingredients
- 2 cups self-rising white cornmeal
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 2 eggs slightly beaten
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray skillet with a light coating of cooking spray. Wipe the skillet out with a paper towel. Sprinkle the bottom of the skillet with a little bit of cornmeal. Place skillet in the hot oven and allow to preheat for five minutes.
- In the meantime, combine cornmeal, baking powder, and cheese in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the milk and the eggs.
- Pour batter into the hot skillet. Allow to bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
FRIDAY
Eggnog Cookies with Buttercream Icing
For the cookies:
- 1-1/3 cups butter softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons eggnog
- 1/2 teaspoon rum extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
For the icing:
- 4-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
- 3/4 cup butter softened
- 1-1/2 teaspoons rum extract
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 to 3 tablespoons eggnog
- Additional ground nutmeg
Instructions
For the cookies:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat together butter and brown sugar on medium to medium-high speed until fluffy.
- Add egg yolks, one at a time. Beat until well incorporated, scraping the side of the bowl as needed.
- Add eggnog and rum extract.
- Add flour, one cup at a time, mixing well between each addition and scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Cover cookie dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Form dough into 1-inch balls. Place at least two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet.
- Bake for 12-16 minutes or until the bottom of the cookies are brown.
- Allow cookies to cool completely on a wire rack before icing.
For the icing:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, butter, rum extract, nutmeg, and cinnamon at low speed, increasing to medium speed once the ingredients start to come together.
- Gradually add eggnog until icing reaches desired consistency.
- Spread icing over the tops of the cooked cookies.
- Sprinkle with additional nutmeg if desired.
- Let cookies stand until icing is set.
- Store uneaten cookies in an airtight container.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.