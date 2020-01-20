Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/20/20
News 6 gets results for your belly
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Baked Chicken with Okra and Tomatoes
Ingredients
- 8 skinless chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 medium tomatoes chopped
- 1 cup sliced fresh or frozen
- 4 garlic cloves diced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 ½ teaspoons dried
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Working in batches if needed, add the chicken skin side down to the pan. Sauté until the skin is browned, about 5 – 7 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
- Add the okra to the pan and sauté about five minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds to one minute.
- Add the chicken broth and the tomato paste to the pan. Stir tomato paste is completely dissolved. Add the tomatoes and herbs cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Season sauce with salt and pepper.
- Spread tomato sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish. Nestle the chicken thighs in the sauce. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the meat’s internal temperature reaches 170 degrees. Allow chicken to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
- Serve with tomato sauce drizzled over the top.
TUESDAY
Black and Blue Steak Salad Recipe
Ingredients
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons water
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- 4 cups fresh spring lettuce salad greens
- 1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 cup chopped broccoli florets
- ½ cup diced tomato
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 8 ounces cooked roast beef sliced into strips
- Creamy herb salad dressing *
Instructions
- Dissolve the brown sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir until the mixture becomes thick. Stir in the pecans to coat. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- To assemble the salad, arrange the greens over a large platter (or large salad bowl). Spread the bell pepper strips and broccoli over the top.
- Sprinkle with tomatoes and blue cheese.
- Top with candied pecans.
- Arrange the steak strips over the top.
- Garnish with creamy herb salad dressing.
WEDNESDAY
A la Carte Italian Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 pound bow-tie pasta
- 1 16-oz. package frozen cheese-filled tortellini
- 1 zucchini diced
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 4-6 sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
- 1/2 cup pesto sauce
- 1 cup olive salad
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 cup walnuts coarsely chopped
- Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Cook pastas according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, in a small skillet, sauté zucchini in one tablespoon of olive oil until crisp-tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Combine remaining olive oil and next four ingredients. Drain pasta and mix with sautéed zucchini.
- Pour dressing over mixture. Add chopped walnuts.
- Salad is best if allowed to sit for 2 hours or up to eight hours.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese before serving.
- Refrigerate leftovers.
THURSDAY
Sausage and Spinach Stuffed Cabbage Leaves
Ingredients
- 8-10 cabbage leaves
- 1 pound Italian sausage casing removed
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup frozen spinach thawed and squeezed dry
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese divided
- 1/2 cup marinara sauce divided
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Bring a large pot salted water to a boil over high heat. Once the water comes to a boil, drop cabbage leaves into the pot. Reduce heat to medium and boil leaves for about 7 minutes or until cabbage leaves feel slightly tender. Remove leaves from the pot and rinse with cold water.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the Italian sausage and cook for 5-6 minutes, breaking sausage up into bite-sized chunks, until sausage is browned.
- Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
- Add tomatoes with juice and spinach and cook 1 minute. Remove pan from heat and stir in ricotta and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread half of the marinara sauce on the bottom of an 8 x 8 square baking dish.
- Lay each cabbage leaf flat on the counter. Place about three heaping tablespoons of sausage filling in the center of the leaf. Fold the two long sides of the leaf towards the center. Then slowly begin rolling from the stem end. Place roll seam side down in the pan. Repeat with remaining leaves.
- Spread the remaining marinara sauce over the cabbage rolls. Sprinkle with mozzarella and remaining Parmesan.*
- Cover the pan with foil. Bake for 25 minutes, the remove the foil and bake for another 25 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 6 hardboiled eggs peeled
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons chopped chives plus more for garnish
- 4 ounces crabmeat plus more for garnish chopped
Instructions
- Cut hardboiled eggs in half lengthwise, then gently remove the egg yolks to a medium mixing bowl. Set the egg whites aside.
- Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce and chopped chives. Stir to combine.
- Fold in crabmeat. If you have large chunks, you may want to chop the crab meat beforehand into smaller chunks.
- Once the crabmeat has been incorporated, spoon the egg mixture evenly into the hollowed-out egg yolks. Garnish with additional chopped crabmeat, chives or parsley if desired.
- You can serve immediately. However, I like to let them chill in the fridge for a couple of hours to allow the mixture to set.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.