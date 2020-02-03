Wake up, Orlando: Starbucks delivery now available on Uber Eats app

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coffee aficionados in Orlando will have yet another way to get their caffeine fix with the launch of Starbucks Delivers.

Starbucks has teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver coffee orders right to customers’ doors by becoming one of 49 markets across 29 states that will have this delivery service available for iOS and Android devices.

Most of the Starbucks menu is available to order, with the addition of new drinks, such as the coconut milk latte, and the option to customize beverage orders. To order, simply go into the Uber Eats app and search for Starbucks to see if the service is available in your area.

Be warned, however, standard delivery fees apply and an additional $2 fee will be applied to any order fewer than $10.

Users will also not be able to use their Starbucks Card or app to pay for their orders and none of the orders will be eligible for Starbucks Rewards benefits.

Customers can get a 25% discount from their first-time orders with the promotional code: HELLOCOFFEE.

For more information or to see if your city has Starbucks Delivers click here.