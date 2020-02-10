Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/10/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound dried fettuccine
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese shredded
- Salt to taste
- 1 ½ cups cooked peeled, crawfish tails
- Fresh parsley for garnish, optional
Instructions
- Cook fettuccine according to package directions.
- In the meantime, melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add cream, 1/3 cup at a time. Alternate with flour, whisking in flour one tablespoon at a time. Whisk until flour is incorporated and the mixture is smooth.
- Add Cajun seasoning, nutmeg, and white pepper.
- Remove pan from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, mixing until combined. Season with salt.
- Add crawfish tails and fettuccine. Thin sauce with additional cream if it gets too thick.
- Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.
TUESDAY
Barbecue Bacon Mushroom Quesadillas
Ingredients
- 5 strips uncooked bacon coarsely chopped
- 8 oz. baby bella cremini mushrooms, coarsely chopped
- 1 small red onion diced
- ¼ cup barbecue sauce
- 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 4 8-inch flour tortillas
Instructions
- Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to a plate and set aside. Reserve drippings.
- Add mushrooms and onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Saute, stirring frequently, onions are tender and mushrooms are soft, about 7-10 minutes.
- Add bacon back to the skillet. Pour in barbecue sauce and stir until mixture is coated with the sauce and heated through.
- Heat a separate 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Spread half of bacon mushroom mixture over one tortilla. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Top with a second tortilla.
- Heat quesadilla until tortillas are browned and cheese is melted, about 5-7 minutes, turning once during cooking.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 8 oz. jar hoisin sauce
- ¼ - ½ cup chili garlic sauce add more or less depending on your heat tolerance
- ¼ cup of honey
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 pounds pork loin trimmed and cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
- 10 ounces fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 red bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 1 yellow or orange bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 1 small purple onion cut into 1 ½ inch wedges
Instructions
- Whisk together the hoisin sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and sesame oil in a medium bowl. Set ¼ cup of the marinade aside for basting.
- Add the pork loin to the marinade. Stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours or up to eight hours.
- If using wood skewers, be sure to soak them in water 30 minutes before cooking.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high or preheat your broiler.
- Thread meat, vegetables, and pineapple onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade in the bowl.
- Grill or boil for seven minutes. Turn the kebabs over and baste with the reserved marinade. Grill or broil for an additional seven minutes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 7 roma tomatoes quartered
- 1/2 cup or one half of a medium white onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 jalapeno pepper halved
- 1/4 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Put all ingredients into the bowl of a food processor.
- Pulse until salsa reaches desired consistency (we like ours chunky).
- Add additional salt as needed to taste.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 1/3 cup diced pepperoni
- 2 tablespoons chopped sundried tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 oz. sharp white cheddar shredded,divided
Instructions
- Preheat broiler. Place an oven rack in the middle of the oven.
- Crack eggs into a medium bowl. Whisk lightly to break yolks.
- Stir in all the ingredients except the cheese.
- Heat an ovenproof skillet (I used cast iron) over medium heat. Add egg mixture. Cook for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture is almost set but still a little runny.
- Stir in half of the white cheddar. Smooth mixture out in the pan. Top with remaining cheddar.
- Place skillet under the heat and bake for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is brown and bubbly. Remove from oven and let sit for five minutes.
