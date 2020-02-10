58ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/10/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Crawfish Fettuccine Alfredo

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried fettuccine
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese shredded
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 ½ cups cooked peeled, crawfish tails
  • Fresh parsley for garnish, optional

Instructions

  • Cook fettuccine according to package directions.
  • In the meantime, melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  • Add cream, 1/3 cup at a time. Alternate with flour, whisking in flour one tablespoon at a time. Whisk until flour is incorporated and the mixture is smooth.
  • Add Cajun seasoning, nutmeg, and white pepper.
  • Remove pan from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, mixing until combined. Season with salt.
  • Add crawfish tails and fettuccine. Thin sauce with additional cream if it gets too thick.
  • Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.

TUESDAY

Barbecue Bacon Mushroom Quesadillas

Ingredients

  • 5 strips uncooked bacon coarsely chopped
  • 8 oz. baby bella cremini mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 1 small red onion diced
  • ¼ cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 4 8-inch flour tortillas

Instructions

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to a plate and set aside. Reserve drippings.
  • Add mushrooms and onions. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Saute, stirring frequently, onions are tender and mushrooms are soft, about 7-10 minutes.
  • Add bacon back to the skillet. Pour in barbecue sauce and stir until mixture is coated with the sauce and heated through.
  • Heat a separate 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Spread half of bacon mushroom mixture over one tortilla. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Top with a second tortilla.
  • Heat quesadilla until tortillas are browned and cheese is melted, about 5-7 minutes, turning once during cooking.

WEDNESDAY

Asian Pork Kebabs

Ingredients

  • 1 8 oz. jar hoisin sauce
  • ¼ - ½ cup chili garlic sauce add more or less depending on your heat tolerance
  • ¼ cup of honey
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 pounds pork loin trimmed and cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
  • 10 ounces fresh pineapple chunks
  • 1 red bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
  • 1 yellow or orange bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
  • 1 small purple onion cut into 1 ½ inch wedges

Instructions

  • Whisk together the hoisin sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and sesame oil in a medium bowl. Set ¼ cup of the marinade aside for basting.
  • Add the pork loin to the marinade. Stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours or up to eight hours.
  • If using wood skewers, be sure to soak them in water 30 minutes before cooking.
  • Preheat a grill to medium-high or preheat your broiler.
  • Thread meat, vegetables, and pineapple onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade in the bowl.
  • Grill or boil for seven minutes. Turn the kebabs over and baste with the reserved marinade. Grill or broil for an additional seven minutes.

THURSDAY

Garden Fresh Salsa

Ingredients

  • 7 roma tomatoes quartered
  • 1/2 cup or one half of a medium white onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 jalapeno pepper halved
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • Put all ingredients into the bowl of a food processor.
  • Pulse until salsa reaches desired consistency (we like ours chunky).
  • Add additional salt as needed to taste.

FRIDAY

Pepperoni Frittata

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup diced pepperoni
  • 2 tablespoons chopped sundried tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 8 oz. sharp white cheddar shredded,divided

Instructions

  • Preheat broiler. Place an oven rack in the middle of the oven.
  • Crack eggs into a medium bowl. Whisk lightly to break yolks.
  • Stir in all the ingredients except the cheese.
  • Heat an ovenproof skillet (I used cast iron) over medium heat. Add egg mixture. Cook for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until mixture is almost set but still a little runny.
  • Stir in half of the white cheddar. Smooth mixture out in the pan. Top with remaining cheddar.
  • Place skillet under the heat and bake for 3-5 minutes until the cheese is brown and bubbly. Remove from oven and let sit for five minutes.

