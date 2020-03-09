Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/9/20
News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 pounds St. Louis Style Ribs
- 4 cups Apple Cider
- Seasoned Salt
- BBQ Sauce
Instructions
- Cut ribs into 3 or 4 rib segments, and sprinkle with seasoned salt on all sides.
- Place rack at bottom of inner liner of Instant Pot, then pour in apple cider.
- Put seasoned rib sections into pot. They do not need to be in a single layer.
- Close Instant Pot and turn to sealing. Set to manual pressure for 30 minutes. Allow natural pressure release for 10 - 15 minutes.
- You can enjoy the ribs now, with or without your favorite barbecue sauce, or you can place the wings on a sheet pan, slather them with barbecue sauce and place under the broiler for 2 - 3 minutes to brown. (Watch closely to avoid burning!) -OR- toss on a medium heat grill for 3 - 4 minutes on each side.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 8 corn tostadas
- 1 can refried beans (we used Rosarita!) 16 ounces
- 1 pound chicken or other protein, cooked/shredded
- 1 cup finely shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 1 can tomatoes with green chilis (we used Rotel!) 10 ounces (drained)
- 1 avocado thinly sliced
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
- Fresh cilantro rough chopped
- Other topping ideas: cilantro garlic sauce olives, sour cream
Instructions
- Place corn tostadas on a baking sheet and layer with refried beans, meat, then shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
- Top with tomatoes & chilis, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro.
- Enjoy immediately while warm.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork you can also use ground beef ground chicken, or ground turkey
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic about 3 cloves
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- ¼ cup soy sauce we used MAGGI Garlic Chili Soy Sauce for an extra boost of flavor!
- 14 - 16 ounces finely shredded cabbage about 6 cups
- 1 cup matchstick/julienned carrots
- ⅓ cup chopped green onion plus extra for garnish
- Optional toppings sweet chili sauce sesame seeds, sesame oil
Instructions
- In a large skillet, brown the ground pork, breaking it up into crumbles as it cooks. Add the garlic and ginger, and sauté until fragrant.
- Add the soy sauce, then cabbage, and carrots. Cook, stirring frequently until cabbage is tender. Mix in green onions.
- Serve alongside sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and sesame oil for optional garnishes.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4.5 pounds ground beef browned and drained
- 2 large yellow sweet onions, chopped
- 7 large green bell peppers chopped
- 4 celery ribs chopped
- 2 heaping tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 cans Ranch Style Beans NOT drained (15 ounce cans)
- 2 cans dark red kidney beans drained (15 ounce cans)
- 2 cans Original Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chili 10 ounce cans
- 2 cans stewed tomatoes 15 ounce cans
- 4 cans plain tomato sauce 15 ounce cans
- 2 packages McCormick Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce packages
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot.
- Simmer for at least three hours (I let mine cook all day long).
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ham and Cheese Croissant Roll-Ups
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent rolls 8 count
- 1 pound deli ham thinly sliced
- 4 ounces cheddar cheese cut in 16 equal sized pieces
- optional: mustard
Instructions
- Lay out your crescent rolls flat and put a fine line of mustard down each one (this step is totally optional).
- Add a piece of cheese, then place one piece of lunch meat over each open roll (folded so it mostly fits over the roll).
- Roll up, starting with the wide end and bake according to package directions, until crescents puff up and brown lightly.
- Serve!!!
