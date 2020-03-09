Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/9/20

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Instant Pot Ribs

Ingredients

Instructions

Cut ribs into 3 or 4 rib segments, and sprinkle with seasoned salt on all sides.

Place rack at bottom of inner liner of Instant Pot, then pour in apple cider.

Put seasoned rib sections into pot. They do not need to be in a single layer.

Close Instant Pot and turn to sealing. Set to manual pressure for 30 minutes. Allow natural pressure release for 10 - 15 minutes.