59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

59ºF

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/9/20

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes, News 6 at Nine
MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes come from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Instant Pot Ribs

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds St. Louis Style Ribs
  • 4 cups Apple Cider
  • Seasoned Salt
  • BBQ Sauce

Instructions

  • Cut ribs into 3 or 4 rib segments, and sprinkle with seasoned salt on all sides.
  • Place rack at bottom of inner liner of Instant Pot, then pour in apple cider.
  • Put seasoned rib sections into pot. They do not need to be in a single layer.
  • Close Instant Pot and turn to sealing. Set to manual pressure for 30 minutes. Allow natural pressure release for 10 - 15 minutes.
  • You can enjoy the ribs now, with or without your favorite barbecue sauce, or you can place the wings on a sheet pan, slather them with barbecue sauce and place under the broiler for 2 - 3 minutes to brown. (Watch closely to avoid burning!) -OR- toss on a medium heat grill for 3 - 4 minutes on each side.

TUESDAY

Chicken Tostadas

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 6 - 8 corn tostadas
  • 1 can refried beans (we used Rosarita!) 16 ounces
  • 1 pound chicken or other protein, cooked/shredded
  • 1 cup finely shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • 1 can tomatoes with green chilis (we used Rotel!) 10 ounces (drained)
  • 1 avocado thinly sliced
  • 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
  • Fresh cilantro rough chopped
  • Other topping ideas: cilantro garlic sauce olives, sour cream

Instructions

  • Place corn tostadas on a baking sheet and layer with refried beans, meat, then shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
  • Top with tomatoes & chilis, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro.
  • Enjoy immediately while warm.

WEDNESDAY

Egg Roll in a Bowl

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground pork you can also use ground beef ground chicken, or ground turkey
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic about 3 cloves
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • ¼ cup soy sauce we used MAGGI Garlic Chili Soy Sauce for an extra boost of flavor!
  • 14 - 16 ounces finely shredded cabbage about 6 cups
  • 1 cup matchstick/julienned carrots
  • ⅓ cup chopped green onion plus extra for garnish
  • Optional toppings sweet chili sauce sesame seeds, sesame oil

Instructions

  • In a large skillet, brown the ground pork, breaking it up into crumbles as it cooks. Add the garlic and ginger, and sauté until fragrant.
  • Add the soy sauce, then cabbage, and carrots. Cook, stirring frequently until cabbage is tender. Mix in green onions.
  • Serve alongside sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and sesame oil for optional garnishes.

THURSDAY

Copycat Wendy’s Chili

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 4.5 pounds ground beef browned and drained
  • 2 large yellow sweet onions, chopped
  • 7 large green bell peppers chopped
  • 4 celery ribs chopped
  • 2 heaping tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 cans Ranch Style Beans NOT drained (15 ounce cans)
  • 2 cans dark red kidney beans drained (15 ounce cans)
  • 2 cans Original Rotel Diced Tomatoes and Green Chili  10 ounce cans
  • 2 cans stewed tomatoes 15 ounce cans
  • 4 cans plain tomato sauce 15 ounce cans
  • 2 packages McCormick Mild Chili Seasoning  1.25 ounce packages

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot.
  • Simmer for at least three hours (I let mine cook all day long).
  • Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Ham and Cheese Croissant Roll-Ups

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 2 packages crescent rolls 8 count
  • 1 pound deli ham thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces cheddar cheese cut in 16 equal sized pieces
  • optional: mustard

Instructions

  • Lay out your crescent rolls flat and put a fine line of mustard down each one (this step is totally optional).
  • Add a piece of cheese, then place one piece of lunch meat over each open roll (folded so it mostly fits over the roll).
  • Roll up, starting with the wide end and bake according to package directions, until crescents puff up and brown lightly.
  • Serve!!!

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.