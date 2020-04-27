Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/27/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Nachos

Ingredients

13 oz bag tortilla chips

2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 cup buffalo sauce

2 green onions sliced

1/4 to 1/2 cup Litehouse 20 oz. Homestyle Ranch dressing

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread tortilla chips evenly across bottom of a sheet pan. Sprinkle with cheese. Toss chicken with buffalo sauce and sprinkle over tortilla chips. Sprinkle with green onion. Bake for 11-13 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and melted. Drizzle with Litehouse Homestyle Rance dressing.

TUESDAY

Tex-Mex Crispy Chicken Salad

Ingredients

1 25-oz package Tyson® Crispy Chicken Strips

4 cups salad greens

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1 avocado sliced

juice of 1 lime

1/2 red onion diced

1/2 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

1 15-ounce can of corn, drained

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

Instructions

Heat Tyson® Crispy Chicken Strips in oven, according to package directions. Meanwhile, cut the tomatoes, avocado, limes, and onion; set aside. Drain liquid from corn and black beans. Give black beans a quick rinse. Assemble the salad. In the bottom of a large bowl, spread out the salad greens. Top with remaining ingredients. Serve with Ranch dressing or other dressing of your choosing.

WEDNESDAY

Chili Hot Dogs

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup ketchup

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

½ cup water

King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Buns

Heinz Mayochup

Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks

Instructions

Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly. Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard. Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes. Next, grill your Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and put them in a King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun. Top your dogs with the chili and Heinz Mayochup!

THURSDAY

Tangy Beef & Noodle Casserole

Ingredients

1 1/2 pound ground chuck

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (more or less)

8 ounces egg noodles

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cup small curd cottage cheese

1/4 cup chopped chives

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (Please grate your own cheese. It makes a difference.)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Brown ground chuck in a large skillet. Drain off the fat. Add tomato sauce to the ground beef. Stir in salt and 1/4 tsp. ground pepper. Simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.

3. Cook egg noodles until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

4. In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and cottage cheese. Add 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Combine with the noodles and stir. Stir in chopped chives.

5. To assemble, place half of the noodles into a baking dish. Top with half the meat mixture then sprinkle on half of the grated cheese. Repeat. Bake for 20 minutes, or until all cheese is melted. Dig in!

FRIDAY

Bacon-Wrapped Brats & Beer Cheese

Ingredients

6 Bratwurst with no sugar listed in the ingredients

12 Slices of bacon with no sugar added

3 tbsp. Butter unsalted

½ c. Heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. Garlic powder

Pepper to taste

3 tbsp. Cream cheese

⅓ c. Low carb beer like Michelob Ultra

2 c. Shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions