Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/27/20
News 6 gets results for your belly.
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 13 oz bag tortilla chips
- 2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup buffalo sauce
- 2 green onions sliced
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup Litehouse 20 oz. Homestyle Ranch dressing
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spread tortilla chips evenly across bottom of a sheet pan.
- Sprinkle with cheese.
- Toss chicken with buffalo sauce and sprinkle over tortilla chips.
- Sprinkle with green onion.
- Bake for 11-13 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and melted.
- Drizzle with Litehouse Homestyle Rance dressing.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 25-oz package Tyson® Crispy Chicken Strips
- 4 cups salad greens
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 1 avocado sliced
- juice of 1 lime
- 1/2 red onion diced
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 15-ounce can of corn, drained
- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
Instructions
- Heat Tyson® Crispy Chicken Strips in oven, according to package directions.
- Meanwhile, cut the tomatoes, avocado, limes, and onion; set aside.
- Drain liquid from corn and black beans. Give black beans a quick rinse.
- Assemble the salad. In the bottom of a large bowl, spread out the salad greens. Top with remaining ingredients.
- Serve with Ranch dressing or other dressing of your choosing.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ½ cup water
- King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Buns
- Heinz Mayochup
- Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks
Instructions
- Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly.
- Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard.
- Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Next, grill your Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and put them in a King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun.
- Top your dogs with the chili and Heinz Mayochup!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pound ground chuck
- 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (more or less)
- 8 ounces egg noodles
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 1/4 cup small curd cottage cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (Please grate your own cheese. It makes a difference.)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Brown ground chuck in a large skillet. Drain off the fat. Add tomato sauce to the ground beef. Stir in salt and 1/4 tsp. ground pepper. Simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.
3. Cook egg noodles until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
4. In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream and cottage cheese. Add 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Combine with the noodles and stir. Stir in chopped chives.
5. To assemble, place half of the noodles into a baking dish. Top with half the meat mixture then sprinkle on half of the grated cheese. Repeat. Bake for 20 minutes, or until all cheese is melted. Dig in!
FRIDAY
Bacon-Wrapped Brats & Beer Cheese
Ingredients
- 6 Bratwurst with no sugar listed in the ingredients
- 12 Slices of bacon with no sugar added
- 3 tbsp. Butter unsalted
- ½ c. Heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp. Garlic powder
- Pepper to taste
- 3 tbsp. Cream cheese
- ⅓ c. Low carb beer like Michelob Ultra
- 2 c. Shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Wrap each bratwurst with two slices of bacon, covering the entire length of the sausage.
- Place the bacon wrapped brats on top of a baking rack that has been placed inside a baking sheet, and cook in the oven for 12-15 minutes.
- While the brats are baking, add 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter to a skillet over medium heat.
- Once the butter has melted, add ½ cup of heavy whipping cream.
- Whisk in 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and pepper to taste.
- Mix in 3 tablespoons of cream cheese, and whisk constantly until it is well combined.
- Pour in ⅓ cup of low carb beer. Michelob Ultra has only 2.8 net carbs per serving, and a full serving is not used in this recipe.
- Add in 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Whisk the mixture until well combined.
- Turn the sauce down to low and simmer to thicken while the brats finish cooking. Whisk the mixture once in a while being sure to scrape the bottom so the sauce does not burn.
- Serve the brats on keto friendly bread or sliced into pieces that makes them easy to dip into the cheese sauce and enjoy!
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.