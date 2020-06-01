Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/1/20

This week’s recipes from About a Mom.

MONDAY

Meatless Lasagna Rolls

Ingredients

4 uncooked lasagna noodles

1 10 oz package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

2 slightly beaten egg whites

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, drained

1 cup packaged shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, crushed

1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

Dash garlic powder

1 8 oz can low-sodium tomato sauce

Instructions

1. In a saucepan cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

2. Thoroughly drain spinach, pressing out excess liquid.

3. Combine egg whites, cottage cheese, spinach, 1/2 cup of the mozzarella cheese, the Parmesan cheese, oregano, basil and garlic powder.

4. Spread one-fourth of the spinach-cottage cheese mixture on each lasagna noodle. Loosely roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short edge. Place, seam side down, in 1 3/4 qt casserole.

5. Pour tomato sauce over rolls. Cover with microwave safe lid or plastic wrap. Cook on high for 25 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

TUESDAY

Baked Fish Sticks with Parmesan

Ingredients

Nonstick Cooking Spray

1 pound tilapia or other white fish, patted dry

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons snipped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

tarter sauce, cocktail sauce or ketchup for dipping

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Cut fish into 1-inch strips. Sprinkle with salt, then toss with canola oil to coat. Combine panko, Parmesan, parsley, garlic powder, and lemon pepper seasoning in shallow bowl.

3. Roll fish strips in crumb mixture, then place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until the fish is brown and flakes easily with a fork. Serve with dipping sauces.

Makes 4 servings.

WEDNESDAY

Mediterranean Chicken Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

Pasta:

4 quarts water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 teaspoon chicken flavor instant bouillon

8 oz. (3 1/2 cups) uncooked bow tie pasta

Chicken:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2 x 1/2 inch strips

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup diagonally cut green onions (1/2 inch pieces)

1 (2 1/4 oz) can sliced pitted ripe olives, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon chicken flavor instant bouillon

1 cherry tomato halves

Instructions

Bring 4 quarts water, 1 tablespoon basil, and 1 teaspoon bouillon to a boil. Add bow tie pasta; cook to desired doneness as directed on package. Drain; keep warm. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and garlic; cook and stir 6 to 9 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. In small bowl, combine 1/2 cup water and cornstarch; blend well. Stir into chicken. Add onions, olives, 1/4 cup basil and 1/2 teaspoon bouillon; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture is slightly thickened and glazed. Pour over cooked bow tie pasta; add tomatoes and toss to coat. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired. 4 servings.

THURSDAY

Homemade Hot Pockets

Ingredients

All-purpose flour, for work surface

2 sheets (1 package) frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

3 cups chicken, diced into small cubes

2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1 cup broccoli, cut into small pieces and cooked just until tender

1/4 cup spicy mustard

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Flour your work surface, so the puff pastry does not stick. Roll out your puff pastry until it measures 10 by 15 inches. Using a ruler, cut the rectangle into 2 (5 by 15-inch) rectangles. Then cut each rectangle into 5 (5 by 3-inch) rectangles. Repeat with the other sheet of pastry. Transfer the 20 rectangles onto your baking sheets and chill until they are cold. Spread a small amount of spicy mustard onto the center of 10 of the rectangles. Add a small amount of chicken, broccoli, and shredded cheese onto each triangle. Be careful not to overfill. Brush borders with egg wash and top with the remaining 10 rectangles. Use your fingers to gently press the edges together. Press the edge of a fork around border to completely seal pockets. Brush pockets with remaining egg wash and cut 3 - 4 (i-inch) slits into the top of each pocket. Bake hot pockets, rotating once, until the tops are golden and the filling is bubbling, about 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before serving. Recipe makes 10 homemade hot pockets.

FRIDAY

Feta Basil Sandwich

Ingredients

1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled Feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

6 black olives, chopped

1/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 slices firm white bread, lightly toasted

4 (1/4 inch thick) slices tomato

Instructions