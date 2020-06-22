Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/22/20

This week’s recipes from Aboutamom.com.

MONDAY

Baked Strawberry Donuts with Strawberry Glaze and Fruity Pebbles

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 large eggs

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 tablespoons strawberry jam

1 cup fresh strawberries, diced very small

2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease donut pans with non stick cooking spray. Prepare the glaze. Combine 1 cup small diced strawberries with 2 tablespoons sugar. Stir and mash with fork, letting sit at room temperature until strawberry juice is produced. Then add 2-3 tablespoons of this strawberry juice mixture to confectioners sugar and mix well. If glaze seems to runny or to thick, add more strawberry juice or confectioners sugar until desired consistency. Set aside. Prepare the donut batter. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir to combine. In another bowl combine the melted butter, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, and strawberry jam. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Mix just until combined, then fold in the diced strawberries. Carefully spoon mixture evenly into doughnut pans, filling about 3/4 full. You should have enough batter for 12 donuts. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Once cooled, dip each donut into glaze and return to wire rack. Sprinkle generously with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

TUESDAY

Sour Cream Coffee with Crunchy Cinnamon Pebbles Crumb Topping

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1/4 cups brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup sour cream

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups Cinnamon Pebbles

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

To make the crumb topping, combine sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in melted butter. Add flour and Cinnamon Pebbles and stir using a rubber spatula just until moist. Spread mixture out on parchment paper or a cookie sheet to dry until ready to use. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 9×13 baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar on medium-high about 2-3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in vanilla until well combined. Place the mixer on low speed, and beat in sour cream and dry ingredients alternately in 3 parts, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat just until incorporated. Spread batter evenly into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle on the crumb topping. Use your fingertips to gently press the crumbs into the batter. Place into oven and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. If crumb topping begins to get too dark while baking, loosely cover with aluminum foil. Allow to cool some, cut into pieces and serve.

WEDNESDAY

Apple Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients

2 (7 ounce) packages Martha White Apple Cider Muffin Mix

2 Eggs

1 Cup milk

3 small Macintosh apples

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup butter

7″ round high baking dish, at least 3″ deep

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350° F.

2. Cut your butter into cubes, place into your baking dish, and set in your preheated oven for 5-5 minutes or until butter is melted.

3. Sprinkle your brown sugar over your butter.

4. Slice your apples from the top of the apple and use an apple corer or small cookie cutter to remove the center.

5. Place about 5 apple slices into your butter and brown sugar mix.

6. Mix together your muffin mixes, eggs, and milk and pour over your apples.

7. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick test comes out clean 8. Slice and enjoy with a cup of coffee or warm apple cider.

THURSDAY

Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies

Ingredients

1 box of strawberry cake mix, any brand

1/2 C. oil

1 large egg

1/2 C. chocolate chips or mini chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine the strawberry cake mix, oil and large egg. Mixing well to combine the ingredients, but do not over mix.

3. Add in the 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.

4. Roll the cookie dough into 2" balls and place about 2" a part on your baking sheets.

5. Bake 8-10 minutes. Do not over bake.

6. Remove from the oven, let cool a few minutes and enjoy!

FRIDAY

Black Bean Brownies

Ingredients

1 can black beans, 15 oz, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup coconut oil, in liquid form, microwave if necessary

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs

1/2 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions