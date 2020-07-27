Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/27/20

This week’s recipes from About a Mom.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 5 - 6 slices Alpine Lace® Swiss reduced fat deli cheese
- 1 apple, cored and sliced thin
- 1/4 cup shredded lettuce or spinach leaves
- 2 spinach tortillas
- vegetable spray
Instructions
- To make, layer the 4 slices of Swiss cheese on top of a tortilla.
- Add a layer of apple slices.
- Top with some sliced lettuce or fresh spinach leaves.
- Top with remaining 2 slices of cheese.
- Cover with the second tortilla, and place in a pan, on medium heat, that has been sprayed with vegetable spray.
- Cook for several minutes, until the tortilla begins to brown, flip and cook another 2 to 3 minutes.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 12 oz. penne pasta
- 1 1/2 lb. ground sirloin
- 1 ½ c. yellow or white onion, chopped (1 large onion)
- 1 ¾ tsp. salt, divided
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 6 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 2 T. all-purpose flour
- 8 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese
- 2 c. low-fat milk
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 2 T. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Instructions
- Coat a 9X13-inch or equivalent baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large pot of lightly salted, boiling water, cook the penne pasta according to package directions.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat a large 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add beef or turkey to the pan with the diced onions and 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook, stirring to break up the meat into small pieces, until the meat is cooked through. Drain excess grease from the meat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, another minute or so.
- Sprinkle the flour over the meat mixture, stirring to combine, and cook for 1-2 minutes over medium heat. Add the cream cheese in pieces, scattering it over the meat. Let it melt into the meat and stir to combine.
- Whisk or stir in the milk, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, 3/4 teaspoon salt, Italian seasoning and tomatoes. Stir to combine and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook 5-6 minutes until the mixture is slightly thickened and is thoroughly heated through.
- Stir in the pasta and spoon the pasta mixture into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese evenly over the pasta and bake for 15 - 20 minutes, until the cheese is starting to brown (watching carefully so it doesn’t burn).
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley. Let it stand for about 5 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Chicken, Rice and Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients
- 10 3/4 ounces cream of mushroom soup
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup white rice, uncooked (do not use instant rice)
- 2 cups chicken, cooked and cut into bite sized pieces
- 1 pound frozen green beans, slightly thawed
- 4 ounces mushrooms, drained
- 2 tablespoons pimentos, chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (2.8 oz. container) French fried onion rings
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF, and prepare a large casserole dish or 9 x 13 inch pan by coating with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large sauce pan, combine milk, cream soup, and rice. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and add chicken, green beans, mushrooms, and pimentos. Stir to combine.
- Remove from heat and pour into the prepared casserole dish. Spread shredded cheese on top of the mixture. Sprinkle the onion rings on top of the cheese. Bake casserole uncovered for about 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cover the casserole loosely with foil to prevent over-browning. Bake an additional 20 minutes.
THURSDAY
Fire Roasted Tomato and Meat Sauce
Ingredients
- ~10 Roma Tomatoes
- 1 cup Water
- 1 lbs Ground Italian Sausage (mild or hot, depending on preference)
- 2 Tbs Garlic, minced
- 1 Tbs Olive Oil
- 1 White Onion, Diced
- 1 tsp Basil
- 1 tsp Oregano
- 1 tsp Thyme
Instructions
- Place tomatoes on a baking sheet and place under broiler. Cook until skin begins to peel and turn black. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Heat Olive Oil in large pan over medium heat. When oil is warm, add onion and saute until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute about a minute longer.
- Brown Italian Sausage in a separate skillet, breaking apart as it cooks. When fully browned and no more pink remove from heat and drain.
- Meanwhile, Puree roasted tomatoes and add to onion mixture along with water and seasonings. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir in cooked sausage.
- Serve over your favorite pasta.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
- 3/4 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 5 egg yolks
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1 tsp. coconut extract
- 1 (8 ounce ) can crushed pineapple, drained of all juice
- 1/3 cup shredded coconut, plus more for toasting
Instructions
- In a medium sauce pan on medium low heat, add whole milk, coconut milk, and sugar. Whisk until combined. Let the mixture simmer until hot, but not boiling. Whisk the mixture occasionally.
- In a medium bowl, add the egg yolks and whisk until combined. Once the milk mixture is hot, temper the yolks by adding a small amount of the milk mixture at a time, whisking constantly. Be sure not to rush combining these ingredients, or you might end up with scrambled eggs. Return the mixture to the sauce pan and cook until thickened, about 5-7 minutes, occasionally whisking.
- In a large bowl, add sweetened condensed milk, pineapple juice, and coconut extract. Whisk until combine. When the milk mixture has thickened, strain and add to the condensed milk mixture, whisking to combine. Store in the refrigerator overnight until completely chilled.
- Once the mixture has chilled completely, add it to an ice cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. It’s important that all of your ingredients be very cold. Right before the ice cream is finished churning, add the shredded coconut and crushed pineapple. Store in an airtight container and place in the freezer until firm, 3 to 4 hours. Optionally, top with toasted coconut flakes.